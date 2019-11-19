Facial reconstruction experts have provided Smyrna police with sketches of what the unidentified girl may have looked like before her death. Her body was found in September at the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass softball park near Smyrna Middle School.

Smyrna police have new resources in the investigation about the deceased girl found Sept. 13 at the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass softball park near Smyrna Middle School.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has provided images of what the unidentified child may have looked like, based on facial reconstruction technology, said Smyrna Cpl. Brian Donner.

Smyrna police have also received assistance in the case from several agencies including the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.

After the remains of the unidentified girl were found, the investigation showed that the child was deceased for several weeks or possibly longer.

Donner said the girl was Caucasian or Hispanic, and likely between the ages of 2-5 years old, with slightly wavy brown hair.

An anthropological exam of her remains suggests that she suffered from a chronic illness or illnesses.

"As this investigation continues, we are still seeking tips from the public about the child’s identity and any possible suspect information," Donner said. "We ask that the public take a close look at these images and report any and all possible information on this case."

Tips may given to the Smyrna Police Department at 653-9217, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tips may be made anonymously.