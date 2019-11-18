25-year-old Chad W. Roundtree and 19-year-old Jefferson A. Ramirez-Rodriguez arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two Lincoln men on multiple gun and drug offenses after their vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, troopers were on proactive patrol in the area of Johnson Road and Dupont Boulevard in Lincoln. A white 2007 Chevrolet Impala, which police say had unauthorized tinted windows, was traveling northbound on DuPont Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted and, upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper detected an odor of marijuana and allegedly observed the passenger attempt to conceal something under the seat.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Chad W. Roundtree and the passenger as 19-year-old Jefferson A. Ramirez-Rodriguez. Roundtree had an active capias for failure to pay out of the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. Found in the vehicle were 24.2 grams of marijuana, a loaded handgun, a ski mask and drug paraphernalia, and $157 in suspected drug proceeds were found on Ramirez-Rodriguez. Both men were arrested without incident.

Both Roundtree and Ramirez-Rodriguez were charged with possession of a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use marijuana. Roundtree was also charged with operating a vehicle with aftermarket tint without a waiver. Both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $21,500 secured bond.