DEStorage.com, which provides self-storage options throughout Delaware, announced the dates for its third annual food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Delaware.

Donation barrels are located at all six locations through Dec. 13. Most wanted items include rice, pasta, beans, canned vegetables, mixed fruit, tuna, chicken and salmon. DEStorage.com’s goal is a total of 1,200 pounds of food, to benefit families throughout Delaware.

DEStorage.com locations are: 1685 S. State St., Dover; 19569 Blue Bird Lane, Rehoboth Beach; 1001 E. Masten Circle, Milford; 28862 S. Dupont Blvd., Millsboro; 9435 Tiger Road, Seaford; and 89 Duck Creek Parkway, Smyrna. For directions or phone numbers, visit DEStorage.com.

“We are very excited to partner again with our growing tenant base and local communities throughout Delaware to support the Food Bank of Delaware once again this year,” said Krissy Campbell, director of storage operations.

DEStorage.com’s existing storage tenants will receive $5 off for every three items donated up to $10 off their storage rent.

For more, visit DEStorage.com.