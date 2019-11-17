53-year-old Kimberly A. Kashner arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton woman for fifth-offense DUI.

The preliminary investigation determined that the incident occurred on around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, when troopers were dispatched to the area of Hudson and Cave Neck Roads, in Milton, for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers found two vehicles stopped on Hudson Road, a blue Honda Civic and an SUV, facing southbound. The driver of the Civic, 53-year-old Kimberly A. Kashner, appeared to be intoxicated and showed multiple signs of impairment. Police noted the odor of alcohol. A computer inquiry revealed Kashner had four previous DUI convictions.

Kashner was taken into custody and charged with her felony fifth-offense DUI and inattentive driving. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,000 secured bond.