Man suffers head and leg injuries in vehicle rollover.

A rollover vehicle crash involving a 50-year-old male occurred at about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 14 at the 200 block of Pine Tree Road in Townsend.

New Castle County Paramedics reported they and surrounding fire companies arrived at the scene and found the male confined to his vehicle. Personnel removed him from the vehicle and treated him on scene.

New Castle County Paramedics reported he suffered injuries to his head and legs and transported in stable condition to Christiana Hospital.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash and do not have anymore information at this time.