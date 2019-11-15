Delaware native Michael J. Hare will receive the Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award at the Catholic Charities Annual Tribute Dinner on April 1, 2020 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St., Wilmington.

The Most Reverend W. Francis Malooly, bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington, will present the award at the dinner.

The award, created in 1989 in memory of Msgr. Thomas J. Reese, community activist and longtime director of Catholic Social Services, the forerunner of Catholic Charities, recognizes exemplary individuals who have demonstrated a deep commitment to promoting and restoring the well-being of people — Catholic Charities’ mission.

“Michael J. Hare has demonstrated his dedication to community service throughout the years and continues to selflessly serve the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Richelle A. Vible, executive director. “He is the epitome of a humanitarian and reflects the qualities of Monsignor Reese and his commitment to easing human suffering.”

Hare serves on Malooly’s Pastoral Council and on the Vocations Admissions Board for the Diocese of Wilmington. Hare also served as president of Saint Elizabeth Parish Council and is a founder and chair of the annual Feast of Saint Elizabeth Celebration. He is co-chair of the Saint Patrick’s Day Society, which has raised more than $2 million for the Saint Patrick’s Center, an organization that provides vital services for the underserved on Wilmington’s east side. Additionally, Hare sits on the boards of St. Edmond’s Academy, the Latin American Community Center, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, Salvation Army Delaware and Delaware Technical Community College. Hare is also a former member of the Archmere Academy board of trustees.

Hare is also dedicated to the revitalization of Wilmington. He is currently the executive vice president for development at the Buccini/Pollin Group. Prior to joining Buccini/Pollin, Hare served as deputy director of the Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware, where he helped lead the $1 billion transformation of the Wilmington Riverfront.

Hare’s longtime service to Delaware also includes working for the Delaware Economic Development Office and serving on the Wilmington City Council as an at-large member where he worked on the Finance, Housing, and Licenses and Inspection Committees.

A native of Wilmington, Hare is a graduate of Saint Edmond’s Academy and Archmere Academy. He received a Bachelor of Science in public administration from St. Joseph’s University. He also attended Fels Center of Government at the University of Pennsylvania.

For more, visit cdow.org/charities.