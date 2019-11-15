Blue Blaze Associates and NEWS4Women announced highlights from the inaugural year of “Conversations with Women Making a Difference in Delaware” and the upcoming dates for these events in 2020.

This community engagement series features panels of inspiring women discussing career highlights, life lessons and hard-earned wisdom.

In 2019, three “Conversations with Women” panels featured nine Delawareans who are leading change and breaking boundaries: Drew Fennel, Melanie Ross Levine, Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, Michelle Taylor, Renata Kowalcyzk, Kyle Evans Gay, Velma Scantlebury, Amira Idris Radovic and Doneene Damon.

“Our goal is to facilitate meaningful and authentic conversations with diverse groups of Delaware women,” said Wendy Scott, chief strategy officer at Blue Blaze Associates and producer of the Conversations with Women event series. “The unscripted panel discussions offer a unique experience that inspires women and men alike.”

All proceeds from Conversations with Women Making a Difference in Delaware events benefit local nonprofit organizations. In its first year, the series raised $5,000 for the Delaware Art Museum. All events are open to the public.

“It has been an honor to share the stage with such accomplished, creative and barrier-breaking women,” said Carol Arnott-Robbins, series facilitator for the panels and founder of NEWS4Women.com. “I look forward to more engaging conversations in 2020.”

The 2020 dates for Conversations with Women will be Feb. 6, April 26 and Oct. 1. February panelists will be announced in December. All 2020 events will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, and include networking and refreshments.

This series aligns with the Delaware Art Museum's new strategic direction, which focuses on becoming a more inclusive, relevant community resource. Their goal is to become a space where people can come together on equal terms to engage in cultural and civic discourse.

For more, visit delart.org.