Police are investigating a collision that involved a fully marked police vehicle.

According to a press release, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, around 1:38 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Newport Gap Pike and Kirkwood Highway in Pike Creek for a report of a car crash involving a patrol car.

Police said the investigation revealed that that a Chevy Tahoe traveling north on Newport Gap Pike struck a fully-marked New Castle County patrol vehicle, which caused it to strike a Honda Accord.

The Chevy Tahoe was driven by a 37-year-old woman and had a 31-year-old male passenger.

The marked New Castle County Police patrol vehicle was being driven by an officer on duty, police said.

The Honda Accord was operated by a 35-year-old man.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for minor non-life-threatening injuries; all others involved reported no injuries, police said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Traffic Services Unit.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Hussong at william.hussong@newcastlde.gov or New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.

Tips can also be submitted at nccpd.com, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, or on the New Castle County Division of Police Facebook page.