Goldey-Beacom College junior Lindsay Przywara, of Williamstown, New Jersey, was named College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-District for volleyball a second straight year, the college announced Nov. 14.

This is the 19th time a Goldey-Beacom student-athlete has been picked CoSIDA Academic All-District, and Przywara is only the sixth in the college’s history to be so honored more than once. She now is up for national honors, for which the college has recorded six CoSIDA Academic All-Americans.

Przywara has elevated her game each season at outside hitter and is one of the driving forces behind the program. One of the most well-liked student-athletes on campus, Przywara also was picked the 2016 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Rookie of the Year and 2018 third team all-league.

One of the highlights this season for the Lightning took place Oct. 10, when before a raucous home crowd Przywara became the second player in team history to reach 1,000 career kills. She now stands at 1,007 for her career.

Przywara also is first in the CACC with 4.35 kills per set, first with 4.9 points per set, seventh with 0.45 aces per set, 15th with 261 kills, 18th with 291.5 points, 19th with 2.82 digs per set and 21st with a .210 hitting percentage.

Przywara is the third GBC student-athlete this academic year feted by CoSIDA, as juniors Line Kristoffersen, of Bergen, Norway, and Rose Benjamin, of North East, Maryland, also were tabbed Academic All-District. Goldey-Beacom in 2018-19 closed 45th out of 308 Division II schools with an 88% ranking in the NCAA Academic Success Rate and placed 50 on the CACC Academic Honor Roll.