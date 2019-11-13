The Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club joins the 11th annual Dancing with the Delaware Stars as co-beneficiary with Mom’s House of Dover.

“We are so fortunate to be working together with other organizations and members of our community to build quality educational programs for our children,” said Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Jake Getty. “This fundraising event really raises awareness and support to allow us to reach more kids who need us the most.”

The event is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 25, 2020, at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway. Tickets go on sale Nov. 15.

Dancing with the Delaware Stars, one of Delaware’s premier events, sells out every year within days. Local celebrities partnered with dance professionals to perform a judged dance routine, similar to the hit television show, has become a highlight of the Delaware social scene. All dance couples vie for the Mirror Ball trophy, and couples are judged based on dollars raised, judges scores and votes from the public.

“We are excited to be presenting the 11th year of DWDS, said Jackie Mayan, event chair and Mom’s House board member. “Terri Brown, founder of the DWDS, has made this fun-fundraiser the event of the year. I am up for the challenge, as my first year as event chair.

“I am honored to be heading up Mom’s House of Dover's primary fundraiser,” continued Mayan. “I am excited to be part of continuing the mission of lifting up the people of the communities in which we live, work and play. I grew up with a single mom and it warms my heart knowing Mom’s House is a resource providing quality daycare for single parents enrolled in school full-time. It is definitely a cause that is near and dear to my heart.”

This year’s dancers are: Scott Becker, owner of Coastal Carwash, and Jessica Moyer, owner of The Ice House: Wellness & Community; Ali Bednarik, certified personal trainer, women’s fitness specialist and founder of MOMentum fitness, and Jeron Gordon, a certified personal trainer and women’s fitness instructor at The Salvation Army; Anthony Falvello, First State Orthopedics surgeon, and Rachael Mears, Discover senior regulatory analyst; Teresa Gretencord, Sharp Energy director of administration, and Kyle Sammons, ZCom Delaware rep and Zumba fitness instructor; Shaila Gillis, teacher at Sussex Technical High School and adjunct Spanish professor at Wilmington University, and Robert Sherrell, senior standing ballroom dancing instructor, Hawaii Ballroom Dance Association; Prentice V. Griffin, Comcast Business senior account executive, and Brittany Faulkingham, owner of The School of Delaware Ballet; Brandon Hohrein, Keller Williams realtor, and Stephanie Pickens Harrison, administrator and financial resource manager for 3AS; Robbie Jester, culinary director of High 5 Hospitality, and Tricia Massey, teacher at The Little School at Kids Cottage and Ecarte Dance Theatre; Theresa Owens, owner of Blu Vintage Boutique and Stonerail Market, and Nodari Tetruashvily of Society Hill Dance Academy; Ivy Lyn Sia, Welcome Home realtor and coach at Ignite Fitness Kickboxing, and Raykeem Ward, founder of Dreams of Hope and teacher at Postlethwait Middle School; and Marisa Slaten, director at Delmarva Power, and Joe Figueroa, owner and instructor at Living in Rhythm at Take the Lead Dance Studio.

There are a limited number of tickets available for purchase. VIP tickets, $175, include cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, dance competition and dance party; event tickets, $75, include cash bar reception with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, dance competition, dance party and 10 votes.

For tickets, voting and more, visit dwdstars.com.