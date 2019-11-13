The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 12 for Tasty Crab House, 705 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

Members of the Chamber staff, ambassadors and friends joined the folks at Tasty Crab to celebrate the grand opening of their new location.

Tasty Crab’s mission is to provide customers with the best Cajun-style seafood experience, through its 14 locations from New York to Florida.

At Tasty Crab, diners choose their seafood from a variety of crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, oysters and crawfish. Next, they choose their style and spice level. Finally, they select extras to accompany their choices. The menu also offers several fried baskets, wings and combos. All ingredients are chosen carefully in order to insure freshness and quality.

Tasty Crab offers a 10% discount to all who show a military ID.

For more, call 883-2206 or visit tastycrabhouse.com.