New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced Nov. 13 that Michael Smith was promoted from deputy chief financial officer and director of operations to chief financial officer of the New Castle County Government, pending approval from New Castle County Council.

Smith will replace outgoing CFO David Gregor, who retires Dec. 31.

“We are incredibly thankful for David’s leadership of the County finance department over the last year and a half, and we wish him nothing but the best on his upcoming retirement,” said Meyer. “Gregor was vital in recouping the county’s back taxes on delinquent properties, as well as maintaining the county’s AAA bond rating.”

The CFO heads the Office of Finance, which is responsible for property tax and sewer fee collections, development and oversight of annual operating and capital budgets, grants administration, money management, financial reporting, payments to county employees and vendors, debt financing and property assessments.

“I would like to thank County Executive Meyer, and the entire finance team at New Castle County,” said Gregor. “I have truly enjoyed working with the men and women of the county finance team and wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Smith is no stranger to public service, with 13 years between the state and county governments. Smith worked for the state Department of Finance as the assistant director of revenue from 2007 to 2017 and deputy director of revenue from 2017 to 2018 before joining the New Castle County Government in 2018.

Prior to joining the public sector, Smith worked both as a managing attorney for FSI Tax Corp. in Columbia, Maryland, and was of counsel with Apex Law Group, LLC, from 2005 to 2007, and in law enforcement having worked as a protective services officer for Ontario Ministry of Parks and Services.

Smith is a 2004 graduate of the Widener University School of Law and completed his undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Science in economics and minor in finance at the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, in 2001.