Senior Jenna Fannon, of Newark, scored both goals and junior Line Kristoffersen, of Bergen, Norway, placed herself alone in the record books for Goldey-Beacom College women’s soccer, which recorded a 2-0 victory over Holy Family on Nov. 12 in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Nancy Churchman Sawin Field in Wilmington.

Fourth-seeded Goldey-Beacom is headed to the semifinals a school-record third consecutive year and will face No. 1 seed Jefferson at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 on the campus of Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The winner of that semifinal battles the winner of the day’s second contest between Caldwell and Georgian Court at 1 p.m. Nov. 17. The champion receives an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

This also is a school-record sixth straight year the Lightning are in the CACC Tournament and a program-best fourth consecutive season it hosted a quarterfinal game.

Fannon, just this week named the CACC Player of the Year, in the 16th minute tallied the only goal the Lightning would need. She got a long pass from junior Taylor Owen, of Pittsburgh, beat the goalkeeper and had an easy tap in for a 1-0 GBC lead.

Fannon did it again in the 21st minute to close the scoring. Kristoffersen fed another long ball and again Fannon was there, tapping it home for her 25th goal of the season, 57th point of year and 39th career goal that all are school records.

She also has 92 career points, just two off the school’s top spot held by Lori Knabb, 2002-05. Fannon entered the day leading Division II in goals, points, goals per game and points per game.

Not to be outdone in the record book was Kristoffersen, whose 12th assist of the season is a new single-season program record that breaks the mark she shared with Kelly Williams, 2011, and Lori Knabb, 2002. Her 14 career assists are tied with Fannon for seventh in program history, her 46 points this year are second and her 54 career points are ninth.

Goldey-Beacom also stands at 61 goals this season, just two behind the school record set last season. Its eight home victories end up one in back of last year’s program record.

This also marks the first time Goldey-Beacom has defeated Holy Family in the CACC Tournament in five all-time meetings and the first time the former has topped the latter twice in one season. The Lightning recorded a 5-1 home triumph Oct. 15.

Fannon today recorded five shots and freshman Noel Talbot, of Marriottsville, Mayrland, made four saves for the Lightning (11-6-2).

Hannah Florentino attempted three shots and Brianna Pudlo made two saves for the Tigers (8-9-1).

In addition to Fannon’s honor, sophomore Melayna Immediato, of Hockessin, also was tabbed first team all-league and junior Kelly Mejia, of State College, Pennsylvania, was picked second team All-CACC.