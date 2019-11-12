Camden VFW, Girl Scout troop joined forces

Girl Scout Troop 1027 joined the Camden Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3238 for a Veterans Day flag-retiring ceremony Nov. 11.

Having learned how to properly retire flags at Girl Scout camp, the troop combined their traditions with the military’s in a unique ceremony outside the Camden VFW Post near Brecknock Park.

State Commander Marc Garduno reminded the eighth-grade girls that they have role models for women in the military. With Christina Chidester becoming Post Commander more than a year ago, Camden’s post has the most women in the state, Garduno said.

“It’s extremely important for you to know and recognize the role models that we have in this community,” Garduno said. “You can grow up to serve in the military, have a family, be a professional and be a superwoman.”

The girls joined the veterans inside after the ceremony where they were recognized with a certificate from Sons of the American Revolution and badges from their troop leader.