On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m., Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, is hosting a demonstration of the new voting machine that will be used in the 2020 election season at the Hockessin Library.

The meeting will feature a member of the Delaware Department of Elections, who will be on hand to demonstrate the new machines and answer any questions.

In 2018, lawmakers announced that the state would spend roughly $13 million on new voting machines and voter registration upgrades, eventually purchasing around 1,500 ExpressVote XL machines from Nebraska-based company Election Systems and Software.

According to the ESS website, the paper-based “ExpressVote XL full-face universal voting system displays the full ballot on a 32-inch interactive screen and produces an independent voter-verifiable paper record.”

Voters use the machines by inserting a paper ballot, using the wide screen interface to electronically select their candidates.

The machine then allows the user to examine the paper ballot before locking it securely away.

More about the ExpressVote XL can be found at essvote.com/products/expressvote-xl.