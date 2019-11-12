Goldey-Beacom College junior Marcellus Livingston, of Linden, New Jersey, picked up right where he left off in being tabbed after week one to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll, the college announced Nov. 12

Livingston averaged 23.0 points per game on 16-of-32 shooting, 7.5 rebounds per contest, 3.5 assists per game, 2.5 steals per contest and hit six 3-pointers over two games. He opened Nov. 8 at Bridgeport with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers. Livingston on Nov. 10 recorded 25 points, four rebounds, four 3-pointers, four assists and four steals vs. Southern Connecticut State.

A gifted scorer, Livingston once again should be a factor in what looks like a promising season for Goldey-Beacom. He is 17th on the program’s career scoring list with 788 points and ninth with 109 3-pointers.

A season ago, Livingston closed eighth in the CACC with a .399 three-point percentage, 13th with 15.2 points per game, 11th with 44 steals, 12th with 57 three-pointers — tied for the ninth-best mark in team history — 16th with 148 field goals, 16th with a .760 free throw percentage and 30th with 5.1 rebounds per contest.