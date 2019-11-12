Goldey-Beacom College senior midfielder Jenna Fannon, of Newark, put on a scoring clinic that had her named Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Player of the Year, one of three for the squad earning league honors.

In addition, sophomore forward Melayna Immediato, of Hockessin, was tabbed first team all-league and junior defender Kelly Mejia, of State College, Pennsylvania, was picked second team All-CACC.

Fannon last season displayed her talent in being picked second team all-league, but this year took it to a completely new level. Her skills and talents had many wanting to know when the team was playing. Fannon this season is first in the nation with 1.26 goals per game, first with 2.94 points per contest, first with 23 goals, first with 53 points and 47th with seven assists.

Her goals and points are single-season records. She is tops in school history with 37 career goals and second with 88 career points.

Immediato got her honor one year after being tabbed second team all-league and second team CCA All-East Region. Another talent who helped take the Lightning to another level, she is 47th in the nation with seven assists, 64th with 0.39 assists per game, 12th in the league with 17 points and 19th with five goals.

Her 15 career goals and 44 career points have her just outside the program’s top-10 list.

Mejia is the driving force behind the defense and again displayed solid competitiveness one year after being tabbed the league’s Defender of the Year and first team CCA All-East Region. The main reason for the squad’s incredibly solid play on the back line, she has helped the Lightning this season record six shutouts and 11 games in which it did not allow more than one goal.

Goldey-Beacom (10-6-2, 8-3-1 CACC) is the fourth seed for the CACC Tournament. It is a program-record sixth straight year it is in the tournament and fourth consecutive season it will host a quarterfinal game.