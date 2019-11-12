Chesapeake Utilities Corp., announced Nov. 12 that Shane E. Breakie was promoted from assistant vice president to vice president of Chesapeake Utilities.

Breakie is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day activities of the company’s Delmarva Natural Gas and Sandpiper Energy gas distribution systems on the Delmarva Peninsula.

“Shane has considerable energy experience and strategic marketing expertise that will continue to serve him well in this leadership role and in further positioning our gas distribution business on Delmarva for growth,” said Jeff Householder, president and CEO of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. “His commitment to customer and community service truly exemplifies our core values as a company.”

Breakie has 26 years of experience with the company. He is actively involved in the community, holding leadership roles including president of Chesapeake’s Emergency Energy Recipient Program/Sharing Program, chairman of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Energy Solutions Center and past treasurer of Connecting Generations. He also is a member of the Kent Economic Partnership Board and the Greater Salisbury Committee.

Breakie earned Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and finance from the University of Delaware and a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington University.

