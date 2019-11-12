Some fun First State events to dive into this weekend, from Nov. 15-17

1. Growing up, he was a class clown in Chicago. But Godfrey has since managed to convert wittiness into a long-lasting career in comedy.

His credits include having his own one-hour special on Comedy Central, along with roles in the FX pilot “Bronx Warrants,” and appearances in “Zoolander,” “30 Rock” and on the TruTV series “Upload” with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Not to mention, Godfrey’s impersonations are top-notch, including his spot-on rendition of comedian Richard Pryor, Steve Harvey and Jason Statham.

Godfrey will split sides when he performs at The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington at 7:30 p.m., Friday; and at 9:45 p.m., Saturday. COST $25. INFO thequeenwilmington.com or (202) 730-3331.

2. The King of rock ‘n’ roll will be in the building this weekend, courtesy of performer Jesse Garron.

Garron uses the name of Elvis Presley’s twin brother who died at birth. The performer comes from a family of singers and musicians and has a dynamic vocal range.

At the age of 4, Garron was inspired by Elvis to give his first public performance, which was in a high-school talent show. He was later discovered by club owners who convinced him to perform in larger venues.

You’ll be graced by The King at the Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., Milton at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday. COST $20 to $25. INFO miltontheatre.com or 684-3038.

3. For those of you who can’t get down with margarine, you’ll probably enjoy the Butter Queen Sister. This trio was formed in 2014 and bears a folksy, Americana sound.

Rebecca Lang is the band’s lead singer-songwriter, delivering heartfelt lyrics on life and love. In addition to guitar, Lang plays violin.

She’s complemented by Mike McLane (upright bass) and Harry Gambrill (dobro/banjo/mandolin/vocals).

The Butter Queen Sister will melt hearts at Wesley College, 3 N. Bradford St., Dover at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. COST $7 members; $10 general; $5 teens; free for children age 12 or younger. INFO delfolk.org or 827-FOLK.