Middletown-based Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Company, announced Nov. 11 it received the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for 2019 for its efforts to recruit, employ and retain the nation’s veterans.

The HIRE Vets — Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans — Award is the only veteran hiring award given at the federal level. It recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, “applications for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award are evaluated on a range of criteria that include veteran hiring and retention rates, as well as the availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programs, dedicated human resources and compensation and tuition assistance programs.”

“We are honored and humbled by the opportunity to employ our nation’s veterans,” said Vice President and General Manager for Summit Aviation Ralph Kunz. “We’re grateful for our veteran employees’ service, and Summit will continue doing its part to utilize and develop their unique set of strengths in the workplace.”

The award mentions: “By meeting the criteria required for a Platinum Medallion Award, Summit Aviation Inc. demonstrated a model of patriotism worthy of praise as well as a recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace.”

Summit Aviation employs 75 veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces out of 200 overall employees.