In a surprise announcement at the 21st Annual Marvin S. Gilman Superstars in Business Awards Luncheon, the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce awarded the esteemed Gilman Bowl to E. Thomas “Thom” Harvey, III.

Harvey accepted the award with his family, colleagues and fellow small business leaders in attendance.

The Gilman Bowl was established as a tribute to small business leadership. It is named in memory of Marvin S. Gilman, who served as an exemplary leader and a paragon of small business in Delaware. The identity of the recipient of the Gilman Bowl was held confidential until its presentation at the awards luncheon.

“Since the beginning, I’ve gone into work every day with the mindset that we, as a company, are not perfect and can always look for ways to be better,” said Harvey upon accepting the award. “I wouldn’t be standing up here today if it wasn’t for the team behind me.”

Harvey a life-long Wilmington resident, serves as chairman and CEO of Harvey, Hanna & Associates, a commercial redevelopment firm that owns and manages more than six million square feet of industrial, commercial, retail and hospitality property throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Under Harvey’s vision and leadership, HHA pioneered the redevelopment of the Twin Spans Business Park, Delaware River Industrial Park and Boxwood Industrial Park. As president of Dewey Beach Enterprises, Harvey also led the redevelopment of the Lighthouse Cove Resort project in Dewey Beach.

He also lends his entrepreneurial expertise to the affiliate companies for HHA. In 2015, Harvey helped co-found and launch TKo Hospitality Management. In 2016, Harvey joined the board of managers at Trash Tech, Inc. In 2017, Harvey joined his son, John Harvey, in the launching of Big Box Buildings.

Harvey serves on the board of trustees of Goldey-Beacom College as well as the advisory board for Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics at the University of Delaware. Harvey served as president of the board of directors for the Centerville School, and on the boards of Sanford School and Delaware National Guard. Harvey is current president of the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club East Side Homeowners Association. As part of his community outreach efforts, Harvey also sponsors two youth basketball teams from Wilmington.

In 2008 HHA expanded its community impact by creating its own in-house charitable organization, The Delaware KIDS — Kids in Distressed Situations — Fund, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing goods and services to Delaware’s children who are “at risk” or are currently facing distressed circumstances. Since its inception, The Delaware KIDS Fund has partnered with and provided direct financial assistance to The Bridge of Hope Food Bank, Wilmington; the Food Bank of Delaware, statewide; Our Lady of Grace Orphanage, Newark; and the Cape Henlopen Food Basket, Lewes/Rehoboth Beach.

The awards luncheon also honored eight outstanding companies as Superstars in Business and Award of Excellence winners. The program included keynote remarks from Charlie Horn.

