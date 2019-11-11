Saint Mark’s High School announced a program to honor and to assist the brave men and women who have served the country through military service through the creation of The Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan Fund.

Named in honor of Stephen McGowan, a 1996 graduate of Saint Marks who was killed in Iraq in 2005 while serving in the Army, the fund is a dedicated pool of financial aid dollars set aside to assist active duty military and veterans in making a Saint Mark’s education possible for their children.

“We want all veterans and active duty military to know that there is a path for their children to attend Saint Mark’s,” said Saint Mark’s Principal Mr. Tom Fertal, himself a veteran. “It is an honor to be of service to those who have served us and to do so while commemorating the life and the sacrifice of Cpl. McGowan.”

Fertal announced the creation of the fund at a Veteran’s Day breakfast held Nov. 11 at the school, where he was joined by Michaela McGowan, a 2001 graduate of Saint Mark’s and sister of Stephen.

Families wishing to take advantage of this opportunity will follow the standard financial aid process and complete a supplemental document to validate their service. The program will begin with the 2020-21 school year. Individuals or organizations that may wish to contribute directly to this fund should contact Pete Curcio, director of advancement, at pcurcio@stmarkshs.net or 757-8728.

Saint Mark’s High School is a Catholic, coeducational secondary school of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.