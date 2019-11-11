At its October meeting, the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Presidents Council selected Goldey-Beacom College President Colleen Perry Keith as its Region 1 representative.

Keith’s term begins following the adjournment of the Division II Business Session at the 2020 NCAA Convention.

"Dr. Keith is an enthusiastic supporter of intercollegiate athletics and will be a great representative of both the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference and the East Region on the NCAA Division II Presidents Council,” said Dan Mara, commissioner of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference NCAA Division II. “I know the student-athletes of Division II will benefit from her presence on the Council."

Keith joins a 16-member council with presidents from universities including Kentucky State, Winston-Salem State and Indiana University of Pennsylvania to further strengthen the council’s focus on the Division’s six attributes: learning, balance, resourcefulness, sportsmanship, passion and service. The council represents more than 300 higher education institutions.

“Goldey-Beacom College is expanding both in academics and athletics,” said Keith. “With 13 current sports and a strong demand to add more sports programs, we represent a unique perspective within the division. It’s an honor to join the conversation and work with my colleagues to advance the mission and vision of Division II.”

“Dr. Keith brings a wealth of knowledge to the Presidents Council, having served colleges of varying associations and divisions,” said Athletic Director Thomas Brennan. “I am certain that her presence on the Council will not only have a positive effect on Division II, but also on the national reputation of Goldey-Beacom College.”

The NCAA Division II mission supports the educational mission of college athletics by fostering a balanced and inclusive approach in which student-athletes learn and develop through their desired academic pursuits, in civic engagement with their communities and in athletics competition. The Division II experience not only provides student-athletes the opportunity to earn scholarships based on their academic, athletic and leadership abilities, but it also offers the best championships-participant ratio among the NCAA's three divisions, and it prioritizes preparation for life beyond graduation. Division II gives student-athletes the unique opportunity to compete in the classroom, on the field, in their career, for their causes and on their terms.