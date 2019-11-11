Thompson Island Brewing Co., which recently opened on Route 1 by the Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts, used local artists and designers to create a unique atmosphere for the beach brewpub.

“Thompson Island Brewing Company pays tribute to coastal Sussex County—and that includes more than the beach,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “The area’s heritage is also linked to the inland bays and forests. There are generations of hunters as well as fishermen.”

Lewes-based interior designer Carey Graviet and Lisa Kammerer worked together to craft a welcoming, comfortable space with an ambiance that’s part lodge, part beach house.

Graviet and Kammerer also worked together to design Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth, which is next door, and update Crust & Craft in Midway. Both are SoDel Concepts restaurants.

At Thompson Island Brewing Co., retro touches in the open space have a modern spin. Elements include a rustic beamed ceiling, farmhouse-style tables, tufted leather booths and barstools and cottage-y shelves and armoires for holding merchandise. Wool cable pillows, faux fur throws and wire baskets of logs enhance the vacation lodge effect, as does the canoe hanging from the ceiling.

The beer garden, which includes a bocce ball court and firepit, features artwork by Leah Beach, while the restaurant showcases photographs by Pamela Aquilani. Both are coastal Sussex County residents. Sussex County locals Jason and Katie Bragg, designed and built the farmhouse table that acts as the centerpiece of the dining room.

“Having a fully capable, in-house asset-management team, led by Chris Sockriter, gave us the ability to bring our dreams to life in such an efficient manner,” said Lisa Kammerer. The in-house team also includes Bob Wolfgang, Phill Blush and Mike Spence.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the way our new restaurant tells our story,” said Scott Kammerer. “Judging by the reaction thus far, our guests love it, too.”

For more, visit sodelconcepts.com.