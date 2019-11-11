Goldey-Beacom College will host Startup Grind, featuring Wilminvest, the 2019 winner of the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce’s Swim with the Sharks competition, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Joseph West Jones Center on the GBC campus, 4701 Limestone Road, Wilmington.

Guests will learn how founders Joel Amin and Bryce Fender achieved their dream of providing affordable housing in Wilmington, through Wilminvest. This social venture model engages community healthcare organizations to provide housing to individuals experiencing substance abuse, mental illness and chronic veteran homelessness.

“The entrepreneurial journey is so different from how it is portrayed on television and in the media,” said Dan Young, director of the college’s Doctor of Business Administration program. “Behind every entrepreneur who appears on ‘Shark Tank’ are, not only hundreds to thousands of hours of hard work and sacrifice, but another several thousand entrepreneurs who did not make it. Hearing the stories of young, local entrepreneurs who are passionate about what they do and can speak to the sacrifices necessary for success are crucial to navigating these often unruly waters. In the Doctor of Business Administration program, we also work with local, seasoned entrepreneurs to provide support in pursuing their passions.”

The event is free to attend. Startup Grind is a quarterly event sponsored by the college’s DBA program and Entrepreneurship Club.

For more, visit gbc.edu.