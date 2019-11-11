Cover & Rossiter welcomed Lori Schneider to the firm as a principal in the audit department.

Schneider has more than 25 years of experience in public accounting. Prior to joining Cover & Rossiter, she was a senior manager at Wipfli, LLP. Prior to that, she spent 10 years at KPMG and was a past deputy auditor for the state of Delaware. Schneider’s audit background includes a focus on serving clients in the not-for-profit and government sectors. Throughout her career, Schneider has demonstrated a commitment to quality of the auditing profession through engagement quality control review and technical roles.

Schneider received her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Widener University. In addition, she holds the designation of Chartered Global Management Accountant through the AICPA. She is a licensed certified public accountant in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

“Lori brings a wealth of experience and we are elated that she chose to join us,” said Pete Kennedy, audit director. “Additionally, she shares the commitments to excellence and client service that have been the hallmarks of Cover & Rossiter for the last 80 years.”

Cover & Rossiter provides tax, audit, trust and accounting services to individuals and families, businesses, nonprofits and captive insurance companies. The firm is a two-time winner of The Marvin S. Gilman Superstars in Business Award presented by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

For more, email lwheeler@coverrossiter.com or call 691-2224.