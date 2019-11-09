Deer are most frequently in car and truck collisions, and more than half occur in October, November and December.

If you are driving in Delaware, you have a 1-in-105 chance of having an accidental collision with an animal. Motorists should be especially vigilant this month, which is the peak of the deer breeding season in Delaware.

State Farm insurance estimates there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Nearby Pennsylvania ranked third nationally, with drivers having a 1-in-52 likelihood of an unwanted animal encounter.

Tips to Avoid Deer:

Stay alert. Use high beams. Be especially watchful between dusk and dawn, when deer are more active. Watch for herds. If you see one, expect more nearby. Don’t rely on a whistle. State Farm says there is no scientific evidence car-mounted deer whistles are effective. Don’t swerve. If hitting a deer is inevitable, maintain control and don’t veer off the road.



