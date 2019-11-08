Registration is now open for the Jingle Bell 5K Run, set for Dec. 8 in Mardela Springs, Maryland, with early bird registration available through Nov. 25.

All ages are welcome. This year’s run features two categories of runners/walkers will be scheduled. For runners 12 and younger, kickoff will be at 2 p.m.; for those 13 and older, at 2:15 p.m. The best Christmas Costume will be awarded a prize.

The route begins and ends at Barren Creek Heritage Museum, 413 Main St., and winds around and through the historic town of Mardela Springs, mostly flat with only a small incline near Barren Creek. Onsite registration begins at 1:30 p.m., but pre-registration is encouraged.

Early bird registration is $15 individual, $25 family, with free T-shirts going to the first 15 registrants. Registration forms are available through the Westside Historical Society the run’s sponsor, at westsidehistorical.com. Register by phone to 410-726-8047.

Onsite registration is $20 individual, $30 family of four. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult, and unaccompanied children ages 12-17 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Waivers available at the web page or by request, westsidehistorical@gmail.com

Refreshments will be available after the run, and awards will be given. Reserved seats for all runners will be available at the sign-in site, and free tours of the Barren Creek Heritage Museum — the route’s beginning and end point — are available. All proceeds from the race will go to Westside Historical Society’s free-to-the-public programs.

For more, visit westsidehistorical.com or email echardbasebasscamps@yahoo.com or westsidehistorical@gmail.com.