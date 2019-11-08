The Delaware Department of Transportation held a two-day project workshop for the Interstate 95 rehabilitation project with the construction manager/general contractor, partnering agencies, consultants and other key project personnel in Wilmington.

The three-year viaduct project is tentatively scheduled to begin mainline construction on March 1, 2021, and is estimated to cost $150 million. A preceding project will begin in early 2020, closing the existing I-95 on-ramp from South Jackson Street with a high rate of crashes and building a new on-ramp from West Second Street that will provide access to I-95 southbound. This reconfiguration will provide motorists with better sight distance to merge more safely onto I-95 during the project and after.

“This workshop brought nearly 100 people together who will have significant roles in the delivery of this project,” said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan. “We know this is going to be an extremely disruptive project for anyone who lives or travels through northern Delaware and the next 15 months will be critical in planning the entirety of this project.”

During the 10 stages of construction, at least one lane in each direction of I-95 will remain open, and ramp closures will be staggered to continuously maintain access in and out of the city. Planned construction includes the repair of 19 bridges, 11 ramps, removing and replacing the top two inches of concrete on the bridge decks to maintain the integrity of the underlying structural concrete and replacing deteriorating concrete traffic barriers and roadway expansion joints. Major traffic impacts will be limited to two years of the three-year contract.

For more, visit de.gov/i95rehab.