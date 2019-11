The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that the access left auxiliary lane for the Route 1, Exit 165C northbound flyover ramp to Interstate 95 northbound, Christiana, will reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. Nov. 7.

The auxiliary lane was closed at the end of September to allow for construction of the center bridge pier for the new Road A bridge. This work, originally scheduled to be completed by Nov. 22, was completed more than two weeks early.