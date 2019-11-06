The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Hopkins Bridge Road, between New London Road and Thompson Station Road, Wilmington, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14, for contractor Davey Tree Construction to remove trees that pose a safety hazard to motorists.

Residents and school buses will have local access during work hours.

Eastbound traffic will take New London Road south to Cleveland Avenue to Paper Mill Road and head north on Thompson Station Road. Westbound traffic will head south on Thompson Station Road to Paper Mill Road onto Cleveland Avenue and right to New London Road.

Detour signage will be posted.