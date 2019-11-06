Goldey-Beacom College senior Jenna Fannon, of Newark, who has enjoyed one of the best seasons in the college’s history, was again picked to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Women’s Soccer Weekly Honor Roll, the college announced Nov. 4.

Fannon scored twice Nov. 2 against Post in Goldey-Beacom’s 3-0 victory, helping her squad clinch a home game for the CACC Tournament quarterfinals.

The 2018 second team All-CACC pick is first in the country with 23 goals, first with 53 points, second with 1.35 goals per game, second with 3.12 points per contest, 39th with seven assists and 57th with 0.41 assists per match.

Her 23 goals and 53 points this season already are single-season school records. She had a nine-game points streak earlier in 2019 and a five-game goals run in addition to recording nine multi-goal games and five matches with at least five points.

Fannon, who is in her second year with the Lightning, also is first in school history with 37 goals and second with 88 points. It is the second time she has been picked to the Weekly Honor Roll, in addition to being named the league’s Player of the Week three times.

Goldey-Beacom either will be the No. 3 or 4 seed for the CACC Tournament. The squad, which has completed its regular-season league schedule, will not know its seed until later this week.

Goldey-Beacom hosts Mercy at 2 p.m. Nov. 7, before its home CACC Tournament quarterfinal Nov. 12.

