Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s ninth annual Analog-A-Go-Go weekend, set for Nov. 8-10, is a three-day celebration of all things craft with events at each of Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware properties — Dogfish Head Tasting Room & Kitchen, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, Chesapeake & Maine and the Dogfish Inn.

At Dogfish Head Tasting Room & Kitchen, 6 Cannery Village Center, Milton:

— Nov. 8: Can happy hour featuring $1 off all canned beers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ogre’s Grove, a Milton-based comic book store, will host a pop-up shop onsite from 3-7 p.m., and Bastion’s Wake, a local band that combines progressive, hard-hitting soundscapes with a touch of fantasy, will play metal favorites from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

— Nov. 9: The ticketed portion of Analog-A-Go-Go will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and admission includes nine samples, a limited-edition Analog-A-Go-Go tasting glass, tours of the brewery’s production facility and Steampunk Treehouse, live music by Bastion’s Wake and access to an artisanal marketplace featuring local artisans, record stores and food trucks. Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione and Record Store Day co-founder Michael Kurtz will host a fireside-style chat from 1-2 p.m., discussing Dogfish Head’s Record Store Day collaborations and history as the Official Brewery of Record Store Day. A $20 upgraded “Sippin’ on Sonic” ticket includes a tour of Dogfish Head Distilling Co., samples, a ready-to-drink bottled cocktail and other surprises.

— Nov. 10: “Happy Day” — all canned beers $1 off regular price from noon to 7 p.m.

At Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach:

— Nov. 8: Texas-based dream pop band Deep Blue Something, best known for its 1995 worldwide, smash hit single “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” will perform on the brewpub’s music stage at 10 p.m. No cover.

— Nov. 9: Live music continues at 10 p.m. with Bronze Radio Return, one part dance party, one part roots-rock.

— Nov. 10: Analog-A-Go-Go themed brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A DJ will be spinning vinyl, and Extended Play by Gidgets Gadgets Retro Emporium will be onsite with a pop-up record shop.

At Chesapeake & Maine, 316 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach:

— Nov. 8: Smooth jazz music by Bruce Anthony from 5 to 8 p.m. and vintage Dogfish Head beers available for 20% off. Offer available for dine-in only.

— Nov. 9: Musician and Dogfish Head coworker, Kerry Hallett will perform heartfelt originals and reimagined covers from 6-9 p.m. Chesapeake & Maine’s new “Seafood Keg” — a heaping pile of fresh shellfish, local vegetables and potatoes in an aromatic broth served in a repurposed beer keg with grilled bread and drawn butter — will be available for $10 off. Each keg serves two to four people.

— Nov. 10: Lobster Party Sunday. This dine-in only deal features fresh 1.25 lbs. Maine lobsters, $12 each, while supplies last. For reservations, call 226-3600.

At Dogfish Inn, 105 Savannah Road, Lewes, visitors can book the Analog-A-Go-Go package at the Dogfish Inn. Cost of the package varies depending on room selection and includes a two-night stay at the Dogfish Inn; two Uber vouchers for traversing coastal Delaware; access to a music-themed Fireside Chat on Nov. 8 with Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione; two tickets per room to the ticketed portion of Analog-A-Go-Go on Nov. 9; and shuttle service between Dogfish Head’s properties throughout the weekend. Guests have the option to add additional Analog-A-Go-Go tickets to their reservations.

For tickets, schedules and more, visit dogfish.com/analog-a-go-go.