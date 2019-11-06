The Biggs Museum of American Arts, 406 Federal St., Dover, will host Happy Holidays Dover from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7.

This special holiday celebration features festive treats, local choir performances, a display of holiday-themed dollhouses and a “kids-only” holiday gift shop. Children ages 4-12 can purchase handmade gifts for $10 or less for their family, and decorate their own gift bags with the help of Biggs staff and volunteers. Admission is free.

Volunteers are needed to assist children ages 5-12 create a gift bag and pick out inexpensive gifts for their family and friends. Sign up for a minimum of one hour, or more. Volunteers are welcome to participate in all activities and will receive a free lunch if present during lunch hours. The Biggs’ staff will verify any hours served for volunteer credit. To volunteer, email kmatulewicz@biggsmuseum.org or call 674-2111, ext. 104.

For more, visit biggsmuseum.org.