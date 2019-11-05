State police ask for help identifying suspect who robbed a Dover couple

A couple was driving home from a restaurant in Dover when a man suddenly sat up in the backseat and robbed them Oct. 23.

The Delaware State Police responded to the robbery at 7:45 p.m. in the area of Red Tail Drive and Quails Nest Drive, west of Schutte Park.

The woman, 74, was driving and her husband, 78, was in the passenger seat. He struggled briefly with the suspect over a purse in the front seat.

Both victims exited the car and realized the suspect was no longer inside, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 35 and 50 years old, wearing a dark colored beanie and a white long-sleeved shirt with an unknown clothing item slung over his left shoulder. He may have worn a patterned shirt at the time of the robbery, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit, Detective Ford at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.