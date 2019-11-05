For the next three Saturdays — Nov. 9, 16 and 23 — the Historic Lewes Farmers Market, set for 9 a.m. to noon at Richard Shields Elementary School, 910 Shields Ave., will conduct a food drive for the benefit of Casa San Francisco in Milton.

Casa San Francisco offers an emergency shelter providing housing and three daily meals for up to 12 adults for a maximum of 30 days, a food cooperative helping families and individuals stretch their limited incomes by providing a supplemental bag of groceries once every month, and an emergency food pantry stocked with donated food for persons who are in crisis and cannot buy food.

The market continues to "glean" — gather donated food from vendors — to give to Casa San Francisco, and customers can help with this. At these final three markets of 2019, customers can purchase something fresh from a vendor and bring it to the HLFM table at the market to donate to the food bank. Specific nonperishable items requested include spaghetti sauce, pasta, peanut butter, jams and jellies, canned fruits/vegetables/soups, boxed cereal, powdered or shelf stable milk, rice and beans. These items may also be brought to the HLFM Table at the market.

Farmers and producers will offer the bounties of a fall harvest: carrots, sweet potatoes, garlic, collard greens, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, beets, radishes, winter squashes, lettuces, apples, mushrooms, peppers, onions, fennel, oysters, cider, chicken, pork, eggs, jams and jellies, milk, yogurt, baked goods, fresh-cut flowers for the table and fall-flavored wreaths for the door.

The market holds its fall hours of 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Nov. 23.

The market continues its SNAP/EBT Food Stamps program. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.