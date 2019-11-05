21-year-old Franky Sandoval-Chilel arrested

A Georgetown man has been arrested in connection with a domestic assault.



The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 31, on Bridgeville Road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department was contacted by a 21-year-old victim who told them she was involved in a physical argument with her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Franky Sandoval-Chilel, at her residence. The victim stated she was choked by Sandoval-Chilel and that both she and her unborn child were threatened. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



Sandoval-Chilel was charged with strangulation, terroristic threatening and second-degree assault. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,000 secured bond.