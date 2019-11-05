The chair will commemorate Americans who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

A Chair of Honor at Middletown High School will commemorate Americans who are prisoners of war and missing in action in advance of Veteran’s Day.

It will always remain empty as a symbolic way to help citizens remember more than 80,000 service members classified as POW/MIA.

“The Chair is a simple act of loyalty and remembrance,” Matt Donovan, Middletown High principal, said in a press release. “We want the families of American service members, whose loved ones remain unaccounted for, to know ‘You are not alone. We stand with you.”

POW/MIA chairs are found at arenas, town halls and capitals across the United States. In Delaware, chairs have been dedicated at Delaware Technical and Community College, the Health South Rehabilitation Center and Delaware Military Academy

Middletown alumnus Brig. Gen. Michael R. Berry, Delaware National Guard adjutant general, will reveal the chair and deliver the keynote address Nov. 8 at 1:15 p.m. in the school auditorium.

A group representing Middletown’s 117-member Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps will present the colors.

After the ceremony, they will honor the memory of Naval Petty Officer First Class Brandon K. Austin, Class of 2000, who lost his battle with cancer in 2018. The school will dedicate a marker in his memory and will place it in the Memorial Garden in front of the building.

Members of the community who wish to attend should email Daniel.Alvarez@appo.k12.de.us or Michael.Conway@appo.k12.de.us.