Charges pending for 57-year-old Ralph S. Luce

Delaware State Police say a Lewes man has been taken into custody after refusing to come out of his apartment.

The investigation began around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, when troopers were dispatched to the 17400 block of Taramino Place for a report of a burglary. The resident who advised that her neighbor, 57-year-old Ralph S. Luce, had forced entry into her adjoining apartment, ransacking it and damaging items before going back to his apartment. Troopers attempted to make contact with Luce, but he refused to exit and barricaded himself inside.

Members of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team responded to the scene and were eventually able to take Luce into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation. There were no reports of injuries resulting from this incident.

The case remains under investigation, with charges forthcoming.