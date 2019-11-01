Gail Renulfi, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center, welcomed Alexandra Wilson as a sales associate.

“I joined BHHS Fox & Roach because I am passionate about helping people during the process of discovering their real estate dream,” said Wilson.

An active member of her community, Wilson has experience in customer services and marketing. She resides in Kennett Square with her husband, Nicolas, and their two children. Wilson serves New Castle County and can be contacted at 610-996-1986 or alexandra.wilson@foxroach.com.

