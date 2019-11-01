The arrest on Chestnut Street began with a traffic stop for driving without a license

A Smyrna man wanted for other court warrants was charged with possession of a stolen gun and drug violations after a traffic stop Oct. 29 on Chestnut Street.

At about 12:22 p.m., a Smyrna police officer on patrol saw Kashar Mcivor, 20, of Smyrna driving a vehicle on South East Street.

The officer knew Mcivor didn't have a valid driver’s license and was wanted on warrants, so the officer stopped him on Chestnut Street.

Further investigation revealed that Mcivor had a stolen handgun that was loaded as well as a small amount of marijuana and powder cocaine, police said.

Mcivor was wanted on four court warrants, one of which was for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of sexual solicitation of a child under 18.

Mcivor was presented by video phone in Justice of the Peace Court 2 on charges of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from carrying one, carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid license and possession of marijuana, police said.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $23,700 cash bond for the new charges from Smyrna police as well as secured bond for his four outstanding warrants while awaiting another court appearance.