The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures on the bridge over the CSX Railroad on Lancaster Avenue, between Colonial Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue, Wilmington, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 11 through Dec. 13, for bridge maintenance.

DelDOT’s contractor, Eastern Highway Specialists, will be replacing the seal on the bridge, concrete repairs and repairing the sidewalks.

During this work, pedestrians will utilize the posted detour at Rodman Street and Greenhill Avenue.

Variable message boards will be posted.