Delaware Humanities will host “A Royal Affair: Lecture and Music of the British Monarchy” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library, 5105 Kennett Pike, Wilmington.

The Choir School of Delaware and Winterthur join forces for an evening of music, history and legendary fashion. Choral works commissioned by, and on behalf of, the British Monarchy will follow a lecture from composer Philip Stopford on the relationship between music and the crown. Stopford will also discuss growing up as a chorister in the Westminster Abbey Choir School, a model upon which The Choir School of Delaware was based.

Tickets are $35; visit bit.ly/2JHu5lx for more.