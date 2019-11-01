DART First State is offering free rides to veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, on all statewide bus services.

Veterans displaying a veteran’s ID card — this would also cover spouses and partners — or DD 214 can ride for free on all DART bus services all day.

“The military is such an integral part of the community in Delaware,” said DTC CEO John Sisson. “In honor of Veterans Day, DTC is happy to once again offer free bus rides on this day to the men and women serving in the military and to those who have served, in recognition of their dedication and service.”