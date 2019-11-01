Some fun events to dive into in Delaware this weekend, from Nov. 1-3.

1. Spectators might end up inside of a giant bubble when the “Gazillion Bubble Show” tours to the First State.

The show features laser-lighting effects and bubble magic with soapy fun.

“Gazillion Bubble Show” has entertained lots of A-list Hollywood celebs and their families including David Beckham, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Cruise, Al Pacino, Halle Berry, Julia Roberts, Chris Rock and more.

Folks will have an “unbubblievable” time at The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 N. Market St., Wilmington at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday. COST $20 to $45. INFO thegrandwilmington.org or 888-0200.

2. Deadheads, the High Tied Sideshow is devoted to keeping your beloved Grateful Dead songs alive.

The concert celebrates Dogfish Head Brewery’s long-standing collaboration with the Grateful Dead, which will include the release of their American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA.

Dogfish Head will host an American Beauty weekend across its properties in the state.

High Tied Sideshow will wake the dead (heads) at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

from 10 to 11:30 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO dogfish.com or 226- BREW.

3. Indie-folk quartet Wylder is locked and loaded with fresh tunes from their new album, “Golden Age Thinking.”

Hailing from the heart of Virginia, the band’s new record was inspired by a season of personal doubt and loss. The project highlights the potent influence of nostalgia as a form of denial.

You can catch Wylder at Mispillion River Brewing, 255 Mullet Run St., Milford from 8 to 10 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO mispillionriverbrewing.com or 491-6623.