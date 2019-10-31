In celebration of the fall season, Junior Achievement of Delaware and its Young Professionals Board hosted a Fall Fest for the students and families of The Bayard School on Oct. 26.

At this free event, families were given Junior Achievement "money," called JA Bucks, that they had to use and budget as a family. Participants could complete various activities, like expressing their career aspirations through creative arts and making slime to explore STEM concepts, to earn JA Bucks. They could then choose to spend earned money on other activities like face-painting and playing video games. View photos from the event at bit.ly/36owdZ4.

Activities were provided by business partners and sponsors including Microsoft, Artesian, Capital One, NEIL, Citi, DuPont, Siegfried, Chesapeake Utilities and First State Woodturners, and were designed to encourage financial literacy and making smart money choices.

In its inaugural year, JA and the Young Professionals Board served more than 150 people from The Bayard School community.

For more, visit jadelaware.org.