Final project was "long time coming" for many years

After 12 years of planning, hard work, and prayer, the Hockessin United Methodist Church has finally received its upgrade.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, church members and workers celebrated the culmination of a three-part construction and expansion project.

According to church officials the expansion project started in 2008, with the purchase of the adjacent Odd Fellows building.

The visioning and design work, including discussions with New Castle County, took several years and focused effort began in late 2016 with congregation approval to move ahead with fundraising and construction, according to church member Terri Sensing.

The official ground breaking took place in June 2018 with the final project completion expected in November.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, pastors Vernon Bryant and Laura Martin, conducted a service of dedication for enhancements to the sanctuary and the additions to the building facilities.

Martin spoke about arriving at HUMC in 1999, when she said the very first suggestion that the campus should be developed further.

“So this has been 40 years in the making,” Martin said in jest about the long-awaited project.

Martin thanked the numerous people, groups and agencies involved with getting the project financed and moving forward, including a campaign three years ago that raised $2.4 million in six months.

Key aspects of the building project include:

Sanctuary improvements

• lighting in congregation and chancel areas

• remodeled, safer, more accessible chancel area

• sound system for hearing impaired

Site improvements

• expanded lighted parking lot

• grading to door level at main entrance with covered portico for convenient drop-off

Narthex/meeting areas

• power-assisted entrance door

• expanded corridor hallway new bathrooms

• spacious multi-purpose/fellowship area

• kitchen area for food & beverage service

• new furniture, seating for 26

Office and Odd Fellows/Rebekahs

• church office space for pastors and staff

• new rear entrance and lobby

• meeting space w/elevator access

The church dates back to 1881, when it was started in an old blacksmith shop in the former Brackenville area.

The permanent chapel was constructed in 1882, with a fellowship hall added in 1949.