Goldey-Beacom College announced Oct. 30 that freshman Hunter McGee, of Carp, Ontario, was tabbed the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Player and Rookie of the Week.

McGee captured the Griffin Invitational, carding 147 that included a final-round 73 to win by four shots. His 36-hole score was a personal best and his 18-hole total in the final round was two off his season best.

McGee’s first collegiate victory also was his fourth top-10 finish of the fall. He is now ranked 26th in the East Region according to GolfStat.

This also marks the third time this season Goldey-Beacom has a golfer tabbed Player and Rookie of the Week in the same week. Gonzalo Moreno, of Seville, Spain, accomplished it twice this season and later was picked Player of the Week a third time.

The Lightning recorded their second victory of the season that also included the Jefferson Classic. The squad ended in the top five in five of its six tournaments and is seventh in the East Region, according to GolfStat. The team also ended second at the CACC Championship.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.