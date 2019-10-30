The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced a new 5-Stand shotgun sporting clays course opened Oct. 30 at the Ommelanden Hunter Education Training Center, 1205 River Road, New Castle.

The new 5-Stand sporting course provides shooters with the opportunity to enhance their skills using a variety of clay targets, including rabbit, chandelle, overhead, skeet high and low shots and an incoming bird.

Restoring the popular 5-Stand sporting clays course is part of the Division’s ongoing plan for enhancing and upgrading the facility to provide value to hunters and target shooting enthusiasts with a first class training and shooting facility.

The Ommelanden Range also offers trap and skeet ranges, archery ranges and enclosed 25-meter pistol and 50-meter rifle ranges.

For more, visit bit.ly/320hOiz or call 739-9912.