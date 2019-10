The Rocky Horror Picture Show will screen Nov. 1.

Everett Theatre will screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show Nov. 1.

The "time warp” cult classic is bawdy, cheesy and fun for the Halloween season. The doors will open at 11:30 p.m., and the movie starts at midnight.

A cast will perform the show live to be in perfect sync with the movie.

Due to the mature content,, entry is restricted to 18 years of age and older.

Tickets can be purchased at everetttheatre.com.